ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A young Blues fan who recently celebrated the end of her chemo treatments just found out she will be attending Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals!
Mascot Louie was on-hand when 11-year-old Laila rang the bell at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to make the end of her chemo treatment and 100 days since she received a bone marrow transplant.
Tuesday, she received another surprise, she will be going to Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Blues and Sharks on Wednesday.
