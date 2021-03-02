(Reuters / CBS Newspath) -- A World War Two bomb found in Exeter, southwestern England was detonated on Saturday in a controlled explosion.
Drone footage shows a large cloud of smoke rising near buildings as the 1000kg bomb was detonated at 6.10 p.m. local time (1810 GMT).
Residents living within a 100-metre exclusion zone of the bomb were evacuated and provided with temporary hotel accommodations.
The operation involved dozens of volunteers including from Dartmoor Search and Rescue, the Coastguard, Devon and Cornwall 4x4 Response and others, police said.
