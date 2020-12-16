ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a woman who was caught on surveillance camera taking a package from a front porch in St. Charles County.
On Tuesday, police say the security camera of a home in the 1000 block of Durham Garden Drive showed a woman get out of an Enterprise truck, take a package off the front porch before she got back into the truck, which drove off.
She is described as a white woman with long, dark hair and was spotted wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the words "St. John’s" in white lettering, gray pants and shoes, and a fluorescent yellow and orange striped vest.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call St. Charles County police.
