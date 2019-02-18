LAS VEGAS, Nv. (CNN) -- The owner of a small dog in Nevada is warning others to watch the skies when they take their pets out to play.
Cecilia Celis’ dog was almost grabbed by what looked like a hawk.
Surveillance cameras captured the large bird's swift attempt, and Celis’ quick actions that saved her beloved pet.
