CHESTERFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A home’s surveillance camera captured winds tossing a trampoline overnight.
Kayla Robb-Wyhs posted the video to social media around 1 a.m. Wednesday showing the trampoline being tossed around by wind in Chesterfield, Illinois. In the video, the trampoline is seen flying across the street and hitting a car before continuing to fly towards a house.
The video was captured while the area was under a High Wind Warning with gusts in excess of 50 mph being reported across the area.
Chesterfield is located about 60 miles northeast of St. Louis in Macoupin County.
