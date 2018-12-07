OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CNN) -- Officers attempted to pull over a maroon Sedan but the driver refused to stop and a chase started.
At one point, one of the vehicle's passengers jumped out of the moving car, CNN reports.
Officers eventually stopped the vehicle with a pit maneuver.
That caused the car to flip several times before crashing into an utility pole.
