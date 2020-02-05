KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV.com)-- A car broke through barricades set up for the Chiefs Championship Parade, leading police on a chase along the parade route before ending in a crash.
Officers deployed stop strips to flatten the tires on the vehicle then performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car on Pershing between Main and Grand.
Two suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle was stopped, and officers said the driver is being investigated for intoxication.
The vehicle was searched by officers and no weapons were found.
Police at the scene said they had no reports of injuries to any bystanders or officers.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.