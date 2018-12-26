A draft pick of Kansas City Royals is going viral after he delivered an emotional Christmas surprise to his parents.
Brady Singer signed a rookie contract with the Royals in July and got a $4 million signing bonus.
The first thing the pitcher did with the money is repay his parents.
