SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) -- A Washington woman was injured when she was bitten by a venomous octopus while posing for a picture.
"It was a photo contest in the derby. And so, crazy me, hindsight now and looking back, I probably made a big mistake," said Jamie Bisceglia, the woman who was bitten.
Bisceglia put the small octopus on her face and posed.
It grabbed with her face with its suckers, and then did something she didn't expect: it bit her on the face.
"It had barreled its beak into my chin and then let go a little bit and did it again. It was a really intense pain when it went inside and it just bled, dripping blood for a long time," she said.
Bisceglia said the octopus was a smaller version of a giant pacific octopus that lives in the point defiance aquarium.
And according to a spokeswoman says it could also be a pacific red octopus. Both have a powerful beak used to break and eat crabs, clams and mussels, and their bite contains a poisonous venom to immobilize their prey. Bisceglia says that venom left her in incredible pain, but as owner of south sound salmon sisters she kept fishing for two more days before she finally went to the emergency room.
"And i'm still in pain. I'm on three different antibiotics. This can come and go, the swelling, for months they say," she said.
She says the whole painful experience taught her a valuable lesson about handling a live octopus.
"This was not a good idea. Hindsight looking back. I will never do it again."
Bisceglia says she did have some revenge: she took the octopus home and cooked it -- and says it was delicious.
