ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 cameras were rolling when one of the walls of a burning vacant warehouse came tumbling down overnight.
The warehouse on Marcus and Dr. Martin Luther King caught fire early Thursday morning.
While firefighters were battling the flames, three separate walls of the building collapsed.
There were no reports of injuries.
Fire officials are working to determine what caused the fire.
