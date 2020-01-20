ST. LOUIS — Name a better duo than Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.
Let me stop you; it doesn't exist. The two go together like peanut butter and jelly.
The dynamic duo for the St. Louis Cardinals have been batterymates and buddies ever since Waino first entered the league in 2006. As the St. Louis media got to see during Wainwright's media session on Monday at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, their relationship is pretty tight-knit.
Sure, Wainwright was busy handling his press duties, fielding questions on the sign-stealing scandal and his view on the upcoming Cardinals season. When his phone kept blowing up with notifications, though, Waino showed that no matter what he's doing, he can always make time for Yadi.
Just before he began answering a question about Matt Carpenter, Wainwright lost his train of thought, his attention turned to figure out who had been calling him so incessantly.
"Somebody's blowing me up, let me check who this is, hold on," Wainwright said, before seeing a familiar face on his screen. "I've got to take this, yeah... Hey Yadi!"
Yadi just called Waino during his presser. "Where you at? Oh you're with those guys." Yadi said. pic.twitter.com/yszvvL6oI8— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) January 20, 2020
Adam Wainwright is always a great and hilarious interview. He answered a FaceTime from none other than... Yadi 😂 The kiss at the end kills me. @KMOV #STLCards pic.twitter.com/uFgZOuVI7Q— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) January 20, 2020
Wainwright has always been a delight during his media interviews, but this one seems like it's going to be hard to top.
