(APTN /Newspath) -- Ash from the powerful volcanic explosions in Mt. Etna on Friday covered villages in its vicinity and blew down over Sicilian cities tens of kilometres away.
The highest active volcano in Europe sprung to life for over an hour with eruptions of incandescent lava Friday morning that reached several metres in height and sent streams of lava pouring into the deserted valley Valle del Bove.
The powerful eruption sent grey plumes of ash rising a few kilometres above the top of the volcano and, pushed by the wind towards the south, covered nearby cities.
