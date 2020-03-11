MEMPHIS (CNN) -- A news report out of Memphis is going viral, after several people were seen on camera taking some unusual precautions to protect against the COVID-19 outbreak.
A school district employee in Memphis was in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The employee worked at an elementary and a middle school and parents were taking no chances.
