St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday, around 3:30 in the afternoon, homeowner Lindsey Erb heard a knock at her door.

Well, sort of.

She was at work, but she got an alert from her Ring doorbell app that someone was at her south St. Louis home. At first it didn't seem strange.

"Usually it's a package or something being delivered," she said.

But this time was different.

She saw a person on her porch with a rake, knocking and peering through the window.

"He opened the [outer] door, knocked, kept hanging out," she said.

Then she saw his plan start to unfold.

"He slyly kind of leans down in the picture and all of a sudden a package shape shows up inside of his shirt," Erb said.

Finally she had to speak up.

"Hey, what are you doing?" she asked.

"Trying to get a hold of the person who lives here, Trying to rake leaves," the man replied.

"We don't have any need for that. Thank you though," said Erb.

The would-be thief then grabbed his rake and walked away, but not before slipping the package out of his sweatshirt the second Erb got on the microphone.

Erb thinks the man was going door to door checking for packages, first knocking to see if anyone was home and using the rake as part of a cover story if they were.

"I think if I wasn't watching he would have walked away with it.," Erb said. "I was really grateful. It was somewhat entertaining."

She wants her experience to serve as a reminder for others who may get the same knock on their doors.

"I think he will do this again or has done it in the past," she said.