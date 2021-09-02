NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are warning people to stay inside as the remnants of Ida move through with heavy rain Wednesday.

At least 8 dead as Hurricane Ida’s remnants hit Northeast The storm carried early Thursday into New England with threats of more tornadoes.

The MTA strongly encouraged New Yorkers to avoid traveling, saying train service was extremely limited, if not suspended, because of the rainfall and flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Wednesday night, saying it only was the second time they had ever issued such a warning and the first time they had issued it in the city.

New York City declares a state of emergency as the Northeast is slammed by flooding from Ida's remnants New York City declared a state of emergency late Wednesday as the Northeast region was slammed by torrential rain from the remnants of Ida, causing heavy flooding and reports of numerous water rescues.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday, and the Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory into Thursday morning. The Department of Buildings also ordered construction crews to secure their equipment.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported flooding on many roads in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Video posted to Twitter shows water flooding into a city bus as passengers stand on the seats while the driver gets them through a flooded road. Another video taken by @AlexEting showed torrential downpours leaking into the Jefferson Street subway station in New York City.