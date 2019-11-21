ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to police, 31-year-old Trey Neal was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 5300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 7:15 a.m.
On Thursday, St. Louis police released surveillance video of the moments leading up to the shooting. Police said they hope the public can help identify the suspect, who was seen waiting for the victim and then running from the scene.
An officer at the shooting scene told News 4 Neal was shot multiple times after being chased by a suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.