SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Facebook video shows two men rocking and then rolling a concrete speed barrier in South City.
The incident happened in The Grove neighborhood. St. Louis City says the ball weighs 1,800 pounds.
The traffic calming devices have been a point of contention since the city started installing them in various neighborhoods.
The barrier in the video was installed 14 years ago. The city suspects it was hit by a car, causing it to become a loose.
Those who live in the Compton Heights area say recently installed concrete devices are having similar issues. The city installed them in as part of a traffic calming study.
St. Louis City crews were out Monday picking up unsecured barriers.
City leaders have not released the findings of the study because it’s still ongoing and did not say when it will be done.
The city says they encourage drivers and residents to report if they spot any damaged barriers. They will come out and pick them up.
To report a damaged traffic barrier, contact the Citizen’s Service Bureau.
