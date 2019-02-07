MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (KMOV.com) -- A man is in jail after opening fire on a school bus in road rage.
The incident was caught on Minneapolis traffic camera.
The shooter, identified as Kenneth Lily, is an armed guard who was not on duty at the time.
It happened after a fender bender. One of the rounds hit the bus driver in the head, and he is expected to survive. No one else was injured.
