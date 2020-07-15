FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Florissant are warning people against believing rumors on social media after an incident happened Tuesday night.
Officers responded Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to the Florissant Food and Package Liquor for a disturbance.
According to the store employee, a woman customer tried to purchase cigarillos and had a disagreement with him when she left the store without paying. The employee then said he followed her outside to try to retrieve the cigarillos. According to police, the employee said he confronted the customer and she spit on him and then he spit on her.
The customer then left the area.
The employee gave police a vehicle description of the customer, but did not wish to make a police report.
Thirty minutes later, officers responded to a residential area involving multiple people. Officers located a car that fit the same description the store employee gave police from the earlier incident at the convenience store. The woman told police that she tried to purchase cigarillos, but the employee made her leave the store so she could grab her ID. She told police she became irritated and left the business. She said the employee followed her outside and they both spit on each other. The woman said the employee also shoved her and then she left.
The officers gathered information so they could investigate and file a police report for the incident. The officer told the woman that he would go back to the store and review its surveillance footage. According to police, the officer said if he saw that if an assault did occur, he would file a report.
Police returned to the store at 8:19 p.m. They saw the employee and the customer mentioned earlier inside the business having a disagreement. Police separated them while officers reviewed surveillance video from the previous incident. In the surveillance footage, it shows the customer enter the store and try to purchase cigarillos. The customer and employee exchange some words and the customer goes out to a vehicle to grab items three separate times.
In the video, the woman enters the store a third time and tries to check out, but the employee tells her to get back in line. She leaves the store without paying and is seen entering a vehicle in the parking lot. The clerk then follows her outside and opens the vehicle door the customer went into. The video shows the employee talking with the other people in the vehicle and something causes him to move back. He tries closing the car door, but then the woman comes and tries to hit the employee multiple times, police say. The woman spits in the employee's face and the employee spits back at her and starts to walk away. According to police, the woman follows the employee and starts hitting him. He moves back as she continues to hit him and then she falls to the ground. The employee grabs the cigarillos and goes back inside the store while the vehicle leaves the parking lot.
While police were investigating, a protest group that frequently protests outside the Florissant Police Department and police say is responsible for multiple property damage, assaults on police officers and regularly blocking Highway 67 arrived outside the store. Officers said they tried to get the group to leave, but they refused. According to police, the group duct taped the door to the business closed. Police believe they did so to try to trap the officers and the employee inside. Additional officers arrived to the store and helped the store owner and employee get into their cars safely. When the group saw them leaving the store, they tried to surround them to stop them from getting into their cars. Officers moved the crowd off of the lot by walking toward them.
Police say a person in the group carrying a drum shoved an officer and struck the officer with the drum causing a laceration on the officer’s neck. While taking that person into custody for assault on an officer, a second person ran up to that same officer and punched him in the head. That person ran away and was not found by police. The crowd eventually dispersed and left the area.
According to police, The store employee was issued a summons for fourth-degree assault and the woman customer was also issued a summons for fourth-degree assault and stealing.
