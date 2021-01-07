(KMOV.com/AP) – Video shows the damage inside the U.S. Capitol after a mob stormed the building Wednesday.
The footage shows shattered glass and broken furniture. There were also “stop the steal” and “treason” signs left behind.
Other images from inside the building showed bullet holes in the glass of the doors that lead to the House Capitol steps and what appeared to be blood smeared on the bust of President Zachary Taylor.
[Read: 4 dead after Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election]
The destruction was a result of a violent mob loyal to President Trump that stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence. Three other people died from medical emergencies during the long protest on and around the Capitol grounds.
