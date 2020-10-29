BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cars were underwater at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Biloxi as Hurricane Zeta made its way through South Mississippi.
The first floor of the Golden Nugget garage flooded as the storm surge pushed the water onto land.
Hurricane Zeta’s storm surge is expected to be around 7 to 11 feet. Due to 75mph winds, WLOX reports that the storm surge was around 4 feet on Highway 90 and the casino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.