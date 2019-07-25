ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Surveillance video has been released that shows one of the last times St. Louis native Ally Kostial was seen alive before her murder.
READ: Man, 22, charged in death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial
The video appears to show the 21-year-old walking out of an Oxford, Mississippi bar wearing what appears to be a white shirt and blue shorts. She is then seen walking down the street and out of sight.
Kostial, who was a graduate of Lindbergh High School and currently enrolled at Ole Miss, was found shot dead near a lake in northern Mississippi Saturday morning.
Read: Dorm neighbor of Brandon Theesfeld says he's 'arrogant,' 'egotistical'
Another Ole Miss student, Brandon Theesfeld, was arrested Monday afternoon after being tracked to a South Memphis gas station through his cellphone and credit cards. He has been charged with murder in her death.
A vigil for Kostial is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. Thursday at Lindbergh High School. Those attending the vigil are asked to park on the east side of the front near the library. The gathering will take place near the flag pole in front of the auditorium.
A GoFundMe has been created to help the Kostial family pay for funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.