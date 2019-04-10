SEATTLE, WA. (CNN/KMOV.com) - A couple was trapped inside their SUV after a light pole gave way in Tukwila, Washington last Friday.
The couple was stuck in their vehicle for about an hour, with power lines surrounding them, after 26 poles came crashing down.
Utility crews are not sure what caused the crash, but Seattle City of Lights is investigating what caused the poles to fall. Workers are repairing the damages from the aftermath of the crash.
All 26 poles were removed and used as evidence.
A third party independent investigator will inspect the poles.
