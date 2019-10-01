ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Before dozens of veterans left St. Louis Lambert International Airport for an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. they broke out in song.
The touching moment the group sang “God Bless America” was captured by News 4’s Venton Blandin, who is traveling with them Tuesday.
Many of the veterans on the flight are from the Korean War and will get a chance to visit their memorial on the trip.
