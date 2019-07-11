PEMBROKE PINES, Fl. (CNN) -- A man is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake outside of his Pembroke Pines Home.
A Ring security camera captured the terrifying moment as the man stepped outside -- and was bitten by a venomous cottonmouth.
It happened back on July 4th, near Pines Blvd. and I-75. You can see the bite marks the snake left behind.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's "Venom One" unit was also called in to administer anti-venom.
Officials are now warning people what to do if they are bitten by a venomous snake. "If you are bitten, you want to get away from the animal as soon as possible. Don't try and capture it it's already bitten someone. If you are able to safely get a picture of it, please do and that will assist the providers in selecting the correct anti-venom.
"If you can get yourself either sitting or lying with your injured part level with your heart. Don't apply any tourniquet, or ice or try and suck the venom out. the definitive treatment is going to be anti-venom."
Police officers managed to capture the water moccasin and released it safely into the wetlands away from populated areas.
The man who was bitten is doing just fine.
