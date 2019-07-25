ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (CNN) -- A store employee in St. Joseph was injured Wednesday when a pick-up truck crashed into a Dollar Tree.
It happened at around 2:00 p.m. while the driver of the vehicle was inside shopping. She had left her nine and five-year-old children unattended in the truck while it was running.
Police say the accident happened when one of the kids got out of the back seat.
"(The driver) left two children unattended and one of the children got in the front seat and knocked it into gear," said St. Joseph Police officer Patrick Zeamer. "The children have some scrapes and stuff on them. There will be investigation to determine why the children were left unattended."
The employee was taken to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries. Co-workers are cleaning up the mess, but they do not know how long it will be before the store can re-open.
The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating why the mother left the two kids in the car.
