(CBS Newspath) -- Graduating nursing student Emily Rose Booth of Stratford, CT, who received a B.S. in nursing, was surprised today on stage at Endicott College's commencement by her brother, U.S. Marine PFC Ryan Booth, whom she has not seen in one year.
Booth's parents, Dawn and Jeffery Booth, were at the ceremony as well, which took place at the college's Hempstead Stadium.
Endicott held one in-person commencement ceremony with graduates of all schools in attendance (undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies), in addition to two guests per student.
