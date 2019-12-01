ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters responded to a truck on fire along the Poplar Street Bridge Sunday evening.
Video sent to us shows flames consumed the cab of the semi-truck.
Illinois State Police said no one was hurt in the fire.
At least two lanes of the bridge were closed as crews worked to put out the fire and get the truck towed.
Law enforcement said the cause of the first isn't known yet.
