Thousands remain without power in St. Louis region hours after severe storms rolled through Thousands of people in the St. Louis region are waking up without power Friday after severe storms rolled through the area.

O’Fallon, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An O’Fallon, Missouri man helped a cable employee after at tree fell on him during Thursday’s severe storms.

Danny Gittemeier shared security camera with News 4 showing the tree falling on the man. He said he heard the worker and was able to run out to lift the branch off of him so he could wiggle out. Gittemeier said the worker was shaken up but able to get to his truck.

Storms Thursday left thousands of people in the St. Louis region without power. There were several reports of downed trees and damage. No injuries have been reported.