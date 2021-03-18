(AP/CBS NEWSPATH) -- Drone footage out of Silas, Alabama shows tornadic activity crossing roads and taking out trees Wednesday.
Thousands were without power early Thursday after an outbreak that left at least two people hurt when an apparent tornado struck southwest Alabama, destroying a house. But the region appeared to escape the kind of horrific toll many feared after ominous predictions of monster twisters and huge hail.
The Storm Prediction Center says scattered severe thunderstorms were expected to spread into portions of eastern Georgia, through the Carolinas into extreme southeast Virginia. South Carolina lawmakers are abbreviating their workday because of the threat.
