(CBS NEWSPATH/AP) -- A timelapse video shows a cicada shedding its exoskeleton.
After years quietly underground, the red-eyed black backed bugs emerge in a weird spectacle involving a race against everything trying to eat them, singing in the treetops, sex, death and plummeting to the ground. It sounds creepy but scientists say it is a sign of an ecosystem healthy enough for something that's been happening for millions of years.
The cicadas will emerge in the eastern United States.
