ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Newly-released video shows a timelapse of the All-Star logo getting installed on the ice at Enterprise Center.
The St. Louis Blues will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. It'll take place January 24-26.
Video was provided by the St. Louis Blues.
