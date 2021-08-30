DELACROIX, La. (WWL/CBS NEWSPATH) — Security video captured the life-threatening storm surge in St. Bernard Parish as Hurricane Ida moves inland in southeast Louisiana.

The St. Bernard Parish Government shared the footage on social media from Fire Station No. 12 in Delacroix, La. The video shows multiple before-and-after clips within a one-hour time span around noon. Several clips show dry land that then becomes nearly unrecognizable under storm surge.

Hurricane Ida has blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., rushing toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

The Category 4 storm hit Sunday with winds of 150 mph (230 kph). It was the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier. The hurricane was churning through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, with more than two million people who live in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge up next.