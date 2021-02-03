Jason Alexander Super Bowl ad features the actor's face showing different expressions on a dirty hoodie.

(CNN) -- Tide's Super Bowl ad features Jason Alexander as a badly abused hoodie thanks to computer-generated imagery.

The 60-second spot shows a young man wearing the hoodie as he undergoes some very messy tasks. The expression on Alexander’s face on the hoodie changes throughout the advertisement.  

The advertisement aims to get consumers to purchase the new Tide Hygienic Clean power pods.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.