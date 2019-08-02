AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole $200 worth of alcohol from an Affton residence.
The department said the suspect entered an unlocked garage access door in the 4900 block of Patandy and grabbed bags from the garage and filled them with beer and alcohol worth $200.
Police said the residents were asleep and didn't hear the suspect.
If you have any information, call 636-529-8210.
