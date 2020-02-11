ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – ‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer will donate the money from her 2020 All-Star Weekend experience to Girls on the Run St. Louis.
The St. Louis native made the announcement Tuesday morning with a video on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
Fischer was one of four honorary captains during the All-Star Game in St. Louis. She received a $10,000 donation to be given to the charity of her choice.
Girls on the Run aims to empower girls and promote a lifetime of healthy living.
