Just in case you missed the final fireworks display at this year's Fair Saint Louis, we have the full raw video for you here!
WATCH: The final fireworks display at Fair Saint Louis
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
Just in case you missed the final fireworks display at this year's Fair Saint Louis, we have the full raw video for you here!
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.