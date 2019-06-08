ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford breaks down the Ivan Barbashev suspension and what's next for the St. Louis Blues as they try to snatch the Stanley Cup Sunday night on home ice.
The 23-year-old had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety Friday morning for an illegal check on Bruins forward Marcus Johansson in Game 5.
READ: Blues center Ivan Barbashev suspended for Game 6 after delivering hit to the head
Barbashev lowered his shoulder and appeared to hit Johansson in the chin after Johansson fired a shot on goal.
The collision spun Johansson around and lifted him off his feet.
