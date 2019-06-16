ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It all started when Jordan Binnington walked passed the crowd during the Blues victory parade and noticed a little fella in a Blues jersey.
Binnington then picks up the little guy and walks away with him jokingly. The crowd cheered and laughed when Binnington brought the 1-year-old back to his family and said "just kidding."
A little later, Pat Maroon was walking down Market hoisting the Stanley Cup in victory when he saw baby Corwin.
Baby Corwin's mother, Jasmien Johnson, said Maroon put the Cup down and lifted Corwin from the arms of his aunt.
Maroon walked with the young fan and puts him in the Cup for a few seconds.
"The feeling was indescribable," Johnson said. "I remember turning around and looking at the fellow blues fans behind me and saying, 'oh my gosh, that's my baby in the cup.'"
