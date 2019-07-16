IRVING, Tx. (CNN) -- A family of four was rescued in Texas after their SUV flipped over, trapping them inside.
Logan Jandrew of the Irving Police Department arrived at the scene as soon as he could. "You keep getting updates, cars flipped, there's people still inside," he said. "So, at this point, I need to get there, I need to get there now."
Officer Jandrew soon found a two toddlers, a six-year old girl and their mother trapped inside the overturned SUV. Witnesses and onlookers wanted to flip the vehicle over, but the officer felt that was too dangerous. He instead decided to break the back window with a baton.
Jandrew did all of this while keeping the children calm with soothing words. "At this point you're trying to calm them down too, you don't want them worked up, you want them just as relaxed as you are trying to get them instructions because you have it this glass and it shatters down, you want them to just be relaxed," he said.
Eventually, all three children emerged from the accident unscathed, as well as their mother, who was able to remove them from their car seats immediately after the crash.
Irving's police Chief Jeff Spivey credits the decisions of his men for getting the children out with only a few frightened tears. "The compassion that you see that they used, the concern in their voice and the way that they're communicating not only with the kids but with the mom to make sure everyone that its gonna be OK, it makes you very proud," he said.
