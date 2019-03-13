NASHVILLE (WZTV/CNN) -- More than seven million people across the country have seen a viral video out of La Vergne High School in Tennessee.
The freshman, Azie Robinson was going through a tough time.
The video shows how emotional he got when his classmates surprised him with new shoes.
Monday, he threw a surprise pizza party for the class, as a way to pay it forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.