RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A sweet moment between a little boy in Richmond Heights and sanitation worker was caught on camera.
Chris Arb says every morning, when Aspen Water empties a dumpster near his home, his son Brooks runs to the door to wave. Every morning, trash truck driver Don Anders waves back and honks to Brooks, making his day.
Monday, Anders surprised Brooks with a Christmas gift. Brooks now has his own trash truck to play with.
The family says they were blown away by the thoughtful gesture.
