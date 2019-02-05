DUVALL, Wa. (KMOV.com) -- An unusually heavy amount of snow in Washington State has created some unexpected emergencies.
Video of one from the town of Duvall is getting a lot of attention, with about a quarter of a million views on Facebook.
The department posted this video of its officers responding to a call for suspicious characters in a park.
They rushed to the scene and prepared for the worst, even pulling out a SWAT shield and advancing in formation.
Watch what happened next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.