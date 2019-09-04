OKLAHOMA (CNN.com) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recently released dramatic video of an accident showing a U-Haul slam into two firefighters working a wreck.
The SUV towing the U-Haul loses control and starts hydroplaning on a wet road.
Then, it spins around and slams right into the first responders.
The highway patrol posted the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down when it's raining. Even though it looks really bad for the firefighters, they're both OK.
Amazingly, they didn't even break any bones.
It's unclear exactly when this accident happened but the post says it was several weeks ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.