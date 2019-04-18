JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man, caught on camera, stealing a car from a driveway.
The surveillance camera captures the man running towards the driveway and quickly jumping in the running car and driving off. All this happening in less than 30 seconds.
The vehicle was stolen around 5:30 a.m. on April 15 from the 1400 block of Dutch Mill Dr.
In the Facebook post, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they would "LOVE to talk" with the suspect.
They also warned against leaving your keys in a running vehicle, "even for a minute."
