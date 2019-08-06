ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A South City mom says she thought she might die after meeting up with a man she thought was there to sell her niece a car.
Danielle Koeller told News 4 her niece found a Chevy Impala she liked on an app called LetGo, which allows you to buy and sell items locally. She then arranged for the seller to meet at her home on Minnesota Avenue. Koeller described the man as being in his late teens or early 20s and said he seemed normal.
Koeller's niece and her husband test drove the car before deciding there were some red flags and they told the man they would wait to decide whether to buy it. Koeller then got into her SUV with her niece and 10-year-old daughter to run an errand. Koeller told News 4 that's when someone wearing a ski mask appeared from the back seat of the Impala holding a gun.
"Literally, boom, 45 [caliber gun] in my face, up against my forehead," said Koeller.
Koeller said the man was trying to grab an envelope in her SUV containing the $850 her niece saved up to pay for the car.
“I didn't realize because I yanked the money from him as I kicked him out of my car that I had thrown the money in the backseat," said Koeller.
Koeller's 10-year-old was sitting back frozen with fear.
“She is in the back seat the whole time screaming, 'my mommy, my mommy,'" said Koeller. “Scariest 56 seconds of my entire life.”
Koeller fought back against the robber, kicking and punching him. She said the man even pointed the gun at her daughter.
"I’m in the process of thrusting myself into his car to kill him for what he just did to my baby," she said.
The two men got away, though her neighbor's surveillance camera caught part of the attack on video. Thankfully, Koeller, her niece, and daughter were okay. Her husband chased the men onto the interstate, but eventually lost them.
She told News 4 she wants to warn people, especially women, about meeting up with people for online sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.