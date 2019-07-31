RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police say surveillance video shows a serial plant thief striking in Richmond Heights.
In June, police believe Tara King stole plants from Garden Heights. King is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in pots and plants in the St. Louis area, and already pleaded guilty to previous thefts.
Sandy Richter, the owner of Sandy’s Back Porch says King stole from her in the fall. Surveillance video shows a thief creeping around the nursery wearing a head lamp.
“It was over $2,000,” said Richter.
King was arrested, pleaded guilty and was given two years’ probation. She pleaded guilty to another theft in February and was again given two years’ probation.
Richter says she hopes King is caught and given a stiffer punishment.
“I would hope she would have to serve time,” said Richter.
Richmond Heights police say they can’t arrest King because she is out of state. Investigators say the case is heading to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office.
