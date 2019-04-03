FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS Ill.( KMOV.com) - A man robbed a Fairview Heights Family Dollar at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to police.
Surveillance video shows a man entering the Family Dollar in the 10000 block of Lincoln Trail at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Police say he bought a pack of cigarettes, and after that transaction he picked up a lighter and attempted another purchase. Once the cashier opened the drawer, he pulled a gun from his jacket and pointed it at the clerk.
Then he reached into the cash drawer, stole the money and left the scene.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Fairview Heights Police Department at (618) 489-2100 or send a private message on Facebook. You can also provide an anonymous tip to www.fhpd.org
