NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for four more people wanted in connection to a deadly North City shooting.
Police said a man and woman were found shot inside a car in the area of North Grand and St. Louis Ave on May 30 around 2:30 a.m.
Police identified the woman as 25-year-old Marcia Brown, of Florissant. She had reportedly been shot several times.
The second victim, a 30-year-old man, was also shot several times and was last listed in critical but stable condition.
Less than a week after the shooting, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Raymond House in relation to the fatal shooting. The 35-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
On June 25, police released surveillance video that showed four other subjects they are searching for as part of their ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
