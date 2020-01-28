ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Peters are asking for help identifying a suspected porch pirate.
Authorities said the woman took a package off a porch that contained curtains.
Authorities released surveillance video of the incident on their Facebook page Tuesday. They are asking anyone who recognizes her to contact them at 636-278-2222, anonymously at 636-278-1000 or to send an email at stppd@stpetersmo.net.
